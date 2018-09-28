Fans gear up for basketball season in ‘Meet the Team’ event for Utah Jazz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Fans of the Utah Jazz are gearing up for the 2018-2019 season.

Thousands attended a “Meet the Team” event at Vivint. Smart Home Arena, Friday night.

The event was free of charge and some people took their place in line more than 90 minutes before the arena doors opened to get the best seats.

“We are loyal Jazz fans,” said Alicia Johnson of Provo.

Johnson and her husband were the first people standing in line to get inside the arena.

“We love their dynamic and how well they did last season. We are just pumped about where they are headed,” Johnson said.

After the Jazz advanced to the 2nd round of last season’s playoffs, many fans believe this year’s team can go further.

“I think they had a great season last year and made good progress. I hope it continues this year,” said David Sexton of Bountiful.

The event featured player introductions and a three-point shooting contest.

It only lasted about an hour, but it was just enough to leave these loyal fans wanting more while building expectations for the season.

“Wherever they want to go, they can go,” said Kade Johnson of Provo.