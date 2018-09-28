× Man found dead on I-80 near I-215, Utah Highway Patrol says

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) said Friday evening that a dead man was found on I-80 near the I-215 west northbound ramp.

UHP stated that a call came in around 3:50 p.m., saying that what appeared to be a body was on the north side of the road.

Troopers responded and found a deceased male, UHP wrote in a statement.

Officials wrote that the body appeared to have been at the location for more than a day.

“Agents will work with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death,” the statement said.

