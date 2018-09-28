Booming Forward: How to get a handmade pine casket for a price that won’t make you roll over in your grave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARR WEST, Utah -- No one really wants to talk about it, but funeral planning is something everyone will have to do at some time or another, whether for yourself or a loved one.

Robert Alexander builds handmade caskets, and is on a mission to inform the public about the cost discrepancy between funeral services, and says many people are being overcharged for the same services.

"How do I put this delicately and nicely," Alexander said. "I`ve caused the funeral companies to lose so much money. I don`t get any Christmas cards, let`s put it that way."

