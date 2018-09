Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If it's your dream to retire on the road, Ron Chriswell of Nielson RV says there is no more luxurious way to do it than with the Champagne fifth wheel.

Not only does this RV have a kitchen island, marble blacksplash and vaulted ceilings, but the Champagne model also comes with a generator, meaning it can be it's own power source, and you can truly take it anywhere.

Nielson RV has many other fifth wheels - 10 or more floor plans - and options for all budgets.

Visit them at www.nielsonrv.com.