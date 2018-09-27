USU professor accused of assault, not dismissed but not teaching this semester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN, Utah -- A new investigation is under way after claims of sexual assault were made against Utah State University Professor Dennis Hirst.

The explicit lawsuit, filed by former USU Student Jaime Caliendo, claims Hirst invited her to his apartment three times and follows with two claims of assault and two counts of sexual battery.

“It contained graphic information, some of which we already had,” said USU Spokesperson Tim Vitale.

Vitale said an investigation lead by Allan Sullivan recommended Hirst’s removal as director of the piano program, which Utah State did and then emailed Hirst a reprimand.

Hirst has since been reassigned to other projects for the fall semester and his teaching assignment have been given to other professors in the music department.

Caliendo's attorney John Luthy said in an email that Caliendo's team is grateful for the changes.

“In the meantime, Jaime will also be proceeding with her civil claims against Mr. Hirst,” Luthy wrote.