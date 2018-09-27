× Teenage boy struck by Provo Police car, taken to hospital

PROVO, Utah – Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday a Provo Police Officer struck a teenager with his patrol car.

The police officer was driving near 200 East 300 South when he struck the 15 year old boy, who was riding a skateboard.

The boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to his legs and is currently receiving emergency care.

Officials said his injuries did not appear to be life threatening. Utah Highway Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are learned.