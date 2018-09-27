× Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in West Jordan; WB lanes of 7800 South closed

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a truck, and westbound lanes of 7800 South are closed in West Jordan as police investigate.

The crash occurred in the area of 7800 South and 2700 West, closing westbound lanes of 7800 South in the area.

Officer Scott List with West Jordan Police said the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. as a truck driver and his wife, who are from Idaho Falls, were attempting to turn around a semi.

The woman got out of the vehicle to stop traffic while her husband maneuvered the truck, and as she was attempting to do so she was struck by a pickup truck.

The woman is in critical condition.

