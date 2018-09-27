Police seek missing and endangered Provo teen

PROVO, Utah – Provo Police are asking for help in finding a missing 15 year old girl who was last seen Wednesday morning at 8:30 when she left for school in Provo.

The girl, Savannah Pope, was last see wearing dark grey clothing and shoes with white soles, carrying a black and blue drawstring bag with the BYU “Y” emblazoned on it.

Savannah is considered to be endangered because she needs medication. Police say she may have intended to travel to Salt Lake City via the Frontrunner.

If you see her, please call Provo Police immediately at 801-852-6210.