Police investigate mysterious incident in Layton

LAYTON, Utah -- Layton Police spent 12 hours sifting through a home Thursday after they said a man died from a gun shot wound.

Police said they found out about the incident from a hospital in Preston, Idaho.

The hospital called to report two people brought in a man with a gunshot wound around 9 a.m, police said. The man later died from his injuries. Police said they were trying to determine if the shooting happened in Layton.

Outside a trailer home on 2500 North, Layton Police roped off an entire section of the street. Several vehicles including police, CSI and the Department of Public Safety sat parked around the trailer home.

Investigators shuffled in and out of the home, sometimes wearing masks and hazmat suits.

All the windows on the home were open. At one point, investigators hung a sheet in a window as they poured through the room.

Groups of neighbors stood in their driveways and on the sidewalk, watching. They said police had been there since before 9:30 a.m.

"We did notice that they were pulling rolls of carpet out of the house," Anthony Chacon said.

Neighbors felt anxious, wondering what was going on.

"A lot of in and out of the trailer over there, the hazmat suits -- that was another concern," Katie Roth said.

Detectives canvassed the street, talking to neighbors and looking for clues.

Roth said she didn't hear or see anything out of the ordinary. Neither did Chacon.

They said the renters who live in the home keep to themselves, and don't cause any problems, though both said they've noticed people coming and going from that particular home throughout the day.

The two said it was scary to hear of what possibly happened in the home.

"If that's the case and they went to Preston, Idaho, then it makes you wonder what were they certainly hiding when you have a hospital just a mile away from here," Chacon said.

Layton Police haven't released any other details, including the name of the man who died from the gunshot wound.