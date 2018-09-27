Pickup truck veers out of its lane, slams into UHP vehicle stopped on the side of I-15 in Davis County

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a crash on Wednesday September 26.

The trooper had just pulled over a vehicle on I-15 southbound near mile marker 329 in Kaysville.

While the trooper was still in his vehicle, a Chevy S-10 pickup truck hit the rear end of it at a speed of about 25 mph.

Investigators say it appears the driver left his lane for some reason and drifted into emergency lane.

The trooper has a sore back but is otherwise uninjured.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident.