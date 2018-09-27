× New report says Utahns fear carbon monoxide poisoning more than other household dangers

SALT LAKE CITY — A new report from analysts at ASecureLife.com found Utahns fear carbon monoxide poisoning more than any other household danger.

Analysts created a list of the most common household fears homeowners shared on different social media platforms. They created lists of those fears and ran them through Google Trends to find out which states had the highest searches for each fear.

Alaska, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming all share the fear of carbon monoxide poisoning. However, the most common household fear is mold.

