Neckerchief slides made in China recalled by the Boy Scouts of America

NEW YORK CITY — The Boy Scouts of America has announced the recall of several neckerchief slides that were made in China.

The voluntary recall is being made in cooperation of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled slides were sold between February and August of 2018.

The colored enamel on the neckerchief slides has been determined to contain levels of lead that exceed the federal content ban.

Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

About 110,000 of the brass neckerchief slides were sold in four styles: the red Wolf, green Bear, orange Lion and blue Webelos slides.

There is a white label attached to the back of the neckerchief slides that has “Made in China,” and a PO number printed on it.

There are only four PO numbers that are involved in the recall. They are:

PO # 200228276

PO # 20023175

PO # 200233281

PO # 200236630

The slides were sold exclusively at Boy Scouts of America retail stores and authorized distributors nationwide and online at www.scoutshop.org for about $6.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled neckerchief slides, take them away from children and return them to any Boy Scouts of America retail store or distributor for a free replacement neckerchief slide, including shipping.

Consumer Contact:

Boy Scouts of America at 800-323-0736 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@scoutshop.org , or online at www.scoutshop.org and click on the Product Recall link at the bottom of the page for more information.

Here’s a gallery of the recalled slides and the label with the PO number: