Fillmore schools on ‘soft lockdown’ as police investigate unverified threat to Millard High homecoming

FILLMORE, Utah — Schools in Fillmore are on a “soft lockdown” Thursday as police investigate an unverified threat at Millard High School.

The Millard County Sheriff’s Office posted about the soft lockdown around 10:35 a.m. Thursday.

Police say they are responding to “an unverified threat at Millard High School. Additional law enforcement units are on scene to insure safety while information is looked into.”

Ken Griffiths, a business administrator for Millard School District, said classes are continuing as normal with the exception that classes for p.m. kindergarten students have been canceled.

He said a soft lockdown means the external doors are locked, and in this case there are several extra officers at the school.

Griffiths said the investigation began when a student overheard someone say he was going to shoot up the school during homecoming. The homecoming football game is scheduled for Friday night.

The person who allegedly made the threat is not a student or a teacher.

Police say they are working with vague information and will update the public as more details emerge.

