× $5,000 reward for information on stolen commercial fireworks

HURRICANE, Utah — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Denver Field Division is offering a $5,000 reward for information about commercial fireworks stolen from Hurricane.

The fireworks were stolen at an unspecified date in September from a Hurricane storage container.

“Commercial-grade fireworks are explosives, and if not stored in the proper conditions, are unstable and dangerous.” said ATF Denver Field Division Special Agent in Charge Debbie Livingston. “It is imperative that anyone with information come forward and help us find those responsible.”

Anyone with information regarding the stolen goods can call ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or email information to ATFTips@atf.gov, or submit information through ATF’s website.

ATF provided this picture, which does not depict the stolen goods themselves, but are similar to the stolen items.