× Utah State reassigns professor being sued for sexual assault

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University President Noelle Crockett sent an email to the USU Music Department Wednesday informing the department about the reassignment of a professor accused of sexual assault.

Professor Dennis Hirst is being sued by a former student accusing him of sexual assault. The statement by Crockett said Hirst’s teaching assignments have been given to other faculty members for the fall 2018 semester while USU investigates the sexual assault allegations against Hirst.

In a letter to Hirst himself, Department of Music Head Cindy Dewey said Hirst will be working full time on a couple of music festivals USU hosts. Dewey also told Hirst he is to complete his assignments from his home, rather than his office in the music department.

Fox 13 spoke with a Salt Lake Tribune reporter about the original story of the lawsuit. Find that original story here.