Uber will pay Utah a $900,000 settlement for 2016 data breach

SALT LAKE CITY — Uber Technologies, Inc. will by the Utah Department of Commerce $900,000 as part of a $148 million settlement with all 50 states.

According to a press release from the Utah Attorney General’s Office, Uber discovered hackers had accessed the personal information of Uber drivers, a breach that involved 600,000 people nationwide. About 2,500 of those people reside in Utah.

The Attorney General’s Office said Uber tracked down the hackers and “obtained assurances” the information was deleted, but failed to follow Utah law and inform affected Utah residents until the following year in November 2017.

“We hope Uber’s case sends a message to the business community to be swift in alerting the public when consumer information is compromised. The Department of Commerce is grateful for the partnership with the Attorney Generals’ Office in settling Utah’s claim,” said Francine Giani, Executive Director for the Utah Department of Commerce.

In addition to paying $148 million, the settlement requires that Uber take specific security measures to prevent date breaches in the future. The full settlement can be found here.