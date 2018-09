Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You likely have these cans in your pantry, so why not throw them all together to make a fantastic Fall soup? Ned Adams, the Vice President of Dutch Oven Daddy, joined us to make the following recipe, which utilizes seven cans and a dutch oven, making it camping- AND kid-friendly (side note: it also doubles as a nacho dip!).

7 Can Soup

Ingredients

1 can meat only chili

1 can kidney beans

1 can pinto beans

1 can black beans

1 can diced tomatoes

1 can corn

1 can Rotel

16 oz cheese sauce

Garnish: Fresh Parsley

Instructions

Dump everything but the cheese in a 5-6 quart dutch oven.

Boil over medium high heat. Add cheese sauce until melted.

This can also be cooked down and simmered to make a delicious cheese dip.

You can follow Ned and find more recipes on his website, dutchovendaddy.com.