Tooele police seek two drivers for questioning in a ‘confrontation’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE, Utah -- Tooele Police told Fox 13 that on Tuesday around noon, an officer was called to the area of 95 S. 100 W. in a Tooele neighborhood. According to witnesses, two vehicles and their drivers were involved in a confrontation at the four way intersection.

“We are still investigating,” Sgt. Jeremy Hansen said. “The officers still have to try to reach those parties to determine what specifically occurred."

Right now, only one witness saw how the confrontation started.

Trip Kiss told Fox13 that he was on the phone with police talking about a separate case when all of a sudden he saw two cars pull up next to each other in front of his home. Kiss said a man got out of his car and rushed towards the other vehicle.

“I don’t know if it was a carjacking. I don’t know if they had an altercation somewhere down the road and they caught up here. I honestly have no idea what was going on, I just heard a woman screaming,” Kiss said.

According to Kiss, he heard this woman scream and he immediately ran over to the man to see what was going on. Kiss said the man “attacked” the woman, stole her keys and then got back into his car and drove off.

“Police weren’t going to get here quick enough to stop anything ... somebody had to help her. I’d like to think if it was my daughter if I had one somebody would’ve done the same thing,” Kiss said.

The suspect in this case drove off and ended up parking about 40 feet away. He then got out of his car and threw the keys back at the female driver, according to Kiss.

“I started following him and reading the plate off to the officer and that’s when he said I’m gonna give the keys back … He got out of the truck and walked back, threw the keys at her then she promptly left,” Kiss said.

Right now Tooele Police are looking to question the male and female drivers in this case. Investigators are waiting until further evidence is examined and interviews are done before calling this an assault.

“Right now it’s just suspicious," Hansen said. "We still have follow up, we are still actively investigating the case until we know more we really can’t determine which route this investigation’s going to go.”