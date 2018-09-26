× SLC offers $417 of credit to ‘ditch your car’ and use Lyft, UTA and GREENbike

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City has teamed up with Lyft to offer 50 people an incentive to not drive their own vehicles for 30 days, from October 8 to November 6.

It’s called the “Ditch Your Car” program and, as a reward for not using personal vehicle to get around Salt Lake City for 30 days, the program will provide $417 worth of credit which can be used for Lyft rides, GREENbike and a Hive Pass for UTA bus, Trax and S-Line streetcar services.

Interested people can sign up here, but then 50 people will be chosen at random to participate.

“Salt Lake City is constantly looking for ways to give residents more affordable transportation choices, especially ones that reduce emissions and improve our air quality,” Mayor Jackie Biskupski said. “We hope this partnership with Lyft will show it is possible to get around Salt Lake City without owning a car.”

According to a press release from Lyft and the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office, Salt Lake City residents can save thousands of dollars by using these services.

Representatives from GREENbike, Lyft and UTA expressed enthusiasm over the upcoming program and said they hope people are inspired to continue to “ditch” their cars even after the program ends.