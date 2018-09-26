‘Ring’ device on Tooele home records what may have been an assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE, Utah -- Tooele Police are looking for a man who witnesses say assaulted a woman and stole her car keys.

The incident took place Tuesday afternoon, and a home across the street was equipped with a Ring device, which recorded it.

Trip Kiss, who lives at the home, was already on the phone with police when he saw a man pull up to a yellow car and open the driver's side door.

"He hit her then started to restrain her to take the keys out of the car," Kiss said.

Kiss ran over to break up the scuffle.

"Police weren't going to get here quick enough to stop anything," he said. "Somebody had to help her."

The man then rushed back to his vehicle and drove off.

Kiss then hopped in his car and gave chase.

"I started following him and reading the plate off to the officer and that`s when he said 'I`m gonna give the keys back,'" Kiss said. "He got out of the truck and walked back, threw the keys at her then she promptly left."

Police aren't sure what crime, if any, was committed and want to talk with the drivers of both cars.

"Right now it`s just suspicious," Sgt. Jeremy Hansen with the Tooele Police Department said. "Can you really say if it was an actual assault at this point? As of right now we can`t confirm that because we have to talk to the other person involved."