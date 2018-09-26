× One person dead after being hit by a car in Provo

PROVO, Utah — One person died after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon in Provo.

The Provo Police Department said they received a call about the crash a little before 1 p.m. A single car struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and State Street. The pedestrian died at the scene.

Police are investigating the fatality and have not released any identifying information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.