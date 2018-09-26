× Moab Police subdue man with a knife

MOAB, Utah — Moab Police brought a potentially violent situation to a peaceful conclusion after a man wielded a knife at a mobile home park.

Moab City Police Chief, Jim Winder, said 45-year-old Nathaniel Lee was arrested after a report of a disturbance at the Grand Oasis community around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday September 22.

Officers made contact with Lee who was acting erratically and appeared to be intoxicated.

He admitted to consuming a lot of alcohol and using methamphetamine within the last few hours, Winder said.

When asked if he had any weapons, Lee reached into his pocket and produced a kitchen knife and pointed it at the officers.

They backed away, drew their weapons and demanded that Lee drop his knife, which he did after multiple commands.

During his arrest, Lee received a minor laceration and was treated at a local hospital before being transported to the Grand County Jail.

He was charged with third degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person as well as misdemeanor charges of intoxication, threat of violence and interference with an arresting officer.