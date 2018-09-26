Jazz rookie finding his role with the team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Jazz return all the key players from last season’s team, but they have one potential big addition in rookie guard Grayson Allen, who felt much better about his second day of training camp.

I was a lot less nervous today,” Allen SAID. “I was definitely nervous going into yesterday, especially having two-a-days and being my first official day with the team, but honestly it's all gone well so far."

Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder noticed the improvement in Grayson as well.

“The one thing for Grayson is I think his teammates have really embraced him,” Snyder said. “When you get that it gives you a confidence. He's been in some situations where he hasn't known what's going on, but he's doing good."

Donovan Mitchell has been a big mentor for Allen. He was there with him during summer league and that relationship has continued into training camp.

"Donovan has been helping me a lot with the transition of being a rookie,” Allen said. “He went through it last year so he can probably tell whatever look I have on my face, what I'm thinking or if I'm shocked by something in practice or whatever. He's always coming up to me and giving me a little advice."

Other players have taken note of Allen's game and they feel he can help the team right away.

“He plays the right way,” said Jazz forward Joe Ingles. “He plays hard with a passion to win, to compete is at a super high level. Since I've been here he's showed that can obviously step in and play right away.”