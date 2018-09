Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Early Lingo Language Series App offers interactive lessons, games, activities, flashcards, videos and a written test section.

It can help young children learn a second language easily and effectively. In early childhood, foreign languages are stored in the same part of their brain as their native tongue.

In order to get by in a foreign language, one needs to know about 1,200 words. The Early Lingo Language Series App offers more than 450 words and phrases, creating a solid foundation for a child's language learning.

For more information go to EarlyLingo.com or on Instagram @EarlyLingo.