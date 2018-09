Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Craft With Me is a DIY home craft business that brings the craft party to you!

It is a great way for women to hang out together and bond.

Craft With Me does parties in Davis, Weber, Box Elder and Salt Lake counties. (They will travel further with special arrangements).

Each month they offer different holiday crafts to choose from, as well as other non-holiday options.

As hostess of the party, you will receive free crafts based on the sales at your party.

Find Craft With Me on Facebook.