Double punch of moisture ahead?

UTAH — Two different systems approaching next week will bring a big change to the weather pattern.

Forecast models are pointing to a system moving in from the west coast to bring moisture and a significant cool down for Utah and surrounding states late Sunday.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Rosa continues to gather strength just west of Mexico and is on a track towards the southwestern U.S. with the remnants potentially moving right through the four corners area early next week.

It’s a very complicated forecast, and things could certainly change, but models are coming into better agreement that Utah could see a significantly wetter weather pattern next week.

We need the moisture, but this much all at once could spell big trouble for our burn scars — and there are a lot more of them this year than there were last year.

