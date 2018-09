× Cause of West Valley City house fire under investigation, no injuries reported

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Firefighters reported to a fire in West Valley City around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Capt. Scott Hall from WVC Fire said the flames were confined a back bedroom on the second story of the home. The four adults and two ferrets who reside in the home were unharmed, but Hall said their is smoke and water damage throughout.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.