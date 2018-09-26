3 pedestrians died after being hit by cars this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- Fall can be a dangerous time of year for pedestrians. According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the number of auto pedestrian crashes spikes from October to December.

In the last three days alone, three people died from being hit by cars while crossing the street -- well before the statistics are set to rise.

On Monday night, a woman died after two vehicles hit her in Taylorsville while she crossed 4700 South in a dark section of the road.

Another woman was hit and killed Tuesday morning while pushing a bike across the street in South Salt Lake.

Wednesday afternoon, a car hit a man in a crosswalk on State Street in Provo. He was thrown 40 feet and died instantly.

"Three fatal auto pedestrian crashes in one week is very alarming, and we had a few more that weren't fatal the week before," said John Gleason, spokesperson with UDOT.

He said October is typically the deadliest month for auto pedestrian crashes.

"Number one-- you still have warm weather," Gleason said. "Number two -- There are fewer daylight hours."

Drivers will have a harder time seeing pedestrians with it getting dark earlier, and Gleason said drivers need to be watching in case anyone steps out on the street unexpectedly.

Gleason said pedestrians should wear bright, reflective clothing and make sure all vehicles are stopped before crossing safely in a crosswalk, and that a person walking should make eye contact with the drivers before crossing.

"We all need to look out for each other -- whether you're a driver, whether you're out walking," he said.

On Wednesday evening, several people walked up and down the area of Redwood Road and 9000 South in West Jordan.

Scott Spira was on his way home from work. He said he walks everywhere he goes.

"I walk the kids to school, walk back home, walk to here," he said.

Spira said he's had close calls, where drivers haven't seen him crossing the street.

"There's a couple times where I've almost hit some people's mirrors, because I've had my kids out," he said.

Jim Lamont walked across Redwood Road on the way back from the grocery store.

As he crossed, a woman began to make a right hand turn in front of him. Lamont stopped walking and watched the woman. Upon seeing Lamont, she stopped, waved him on, and he began jogging to make it to the other side of the street, before continuing down the sidewalk.

"You aren't bigger than the car," Lamont said. "You better look out for yourself."