What’s for lunch? The Salty Pineapple!

The Salty Pineapple food truck visited The PLACE Tuesday with one of their signature dishes: the Sweet Garlic Chicken Hawaiian Plate which includes rice, Polynesian macaroni salad and a slice of pineapple.

The Salty Pineapple was started by Daysha Filipe when she was 21 years old, she had grown up in a family who owned a Hawaiian restaurant before that.

You can see The Salty Pineapple on this season's Big Food Truck Tip with Andrew Zimmerman on October 3.

For more information visit: The-saltypineapple.com.