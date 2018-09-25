Utah’s First Lady talks about ‘Uplift Families’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year's 'Uplift Families' conference is on Saturday, September 29 at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo. It runs 5:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Utah's First Lady Jeanette Herbert joined The PLACE to talk about why this is such an important organization to her.

The mission of 'Uplift Families' is to strength families by connecting parents with programs, resources and information - both from Uplift Families and partner organizations - that help parents acquire the skills necessary to raise loving, responsible children.

Speakers at this year's conference include Matt Townsend, Dr. J. David Hawkins, Debra Washburn and Jeff Griffin. It also features Emmy Award Nominee Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four.

You could also win a 2-night stay at Zermatt Resort in Midway. (You need to register by September 28, 2018 to be entered into the drawing). You have to be in attendance to receive prizes.

For more information, please visit: www.upliftfamilies.org.