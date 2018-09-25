× Utah franchise in new Alliance of American Football will be called the ‘Salt Lake Stallions’

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Stallions were announced Tuesday as the newest franchise in The Alliance of American Football.

The league promises high quality professional football and takes its name from a dynamic alliance between players, fans and the game.

Fans will be able to stream Alliance games live via a free app as well as access integrated fantasy options with real rewards for themselves and the players they are cheering on.

The Alliance was founded by TV and film producer Charlie Ebersol and former NFL executive, Bill Polian.

The other teams in the alliance are the Atlanta Legends, the Birmingham Iron, the Orlando Apollos, the Memphis Express, the Arizona Hotshots, the San Antonio Commanders and the San Diego Fleet.

Dennis Erickson, who won a pair of national championships at the University of Miami and coached at the University of Utah, will coach the team and Randy Mueller will be the team’s general manager.

The games will be played at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Here’s a video posted on the Alliance of American Football’s website introducing the Salt Lake Stallions.