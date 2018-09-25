× UPS hiring 1,500 workers in Salt Lake City ahead of holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY — UPS announced Tuesday that it is hiring 1,500 new employees in Salt Lake City in preparation for the holiday season.

In a press release, UPS said the open positions are a combination of seasonal and permanent jobs. They include:

1000 package handlers

50 delivery and tractor-trailer drivers

599 driver-helpers

“Seasonal and part-time jobs have long served as a foot in the door to a career at UPS,” the press release stated. “In fact, 35 percent of the people UPS hired in the past three years for seasonal package handler jobs stayed with the company on a permanent basis after the holidays.”

