Runaway dump truck caught on camera near Park City

PARK CITY, Utah -- A runaway dump truck above Park City was caught on camera Tuesday morning. Perhaps no one had a better look a better look than Brian Owens, an Uber driver who was right in front of the truck on Marsac Avenue.

“He kept getting closer and closer and I just had to keep speeding up and speeding up,” said Owens.

Owens drove for several miles with the truck right behind him. He knew there was a runaway truck ramp up ahead.

“So I looked in my rearview mirror waiting for him to take it and he didn’t take it,” said Owens.

After passing the ramp, Owens did the only thing he could do. He found a wide spot in the road and got as far to the right as possible. His dashcam caught the dump truck speeding past and blowing through a stop sign.

Owens called 911 to report the runaway truck. Seconds later, the truck crashed at the Deer Valley roundabout, taking out another truck. UHP reports both drivers were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK. They are still investigating to see if the driver of the dump truck will be cited.

As for Owens, a close call and a good warning for other drivers.

"You got to watch not what’s in front of you only. You got to watch what’s behind you, around you, everything,” said Owens.