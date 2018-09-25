× Road Home homeless shelter on Rio Grande Street to be sold to the state of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The Road Home homeless shelter on Rio Grande Street in Salt Lake City will be sold to the State of Utah.

According to a news release from the Utah Department of Workforce Services, Shelter the Homeless will announce the sale Tuesday afternoon.

Harris Simmons, Board President of Shelter the Homeless will make the announcement along with Lt. Governor Spencer Cox and homeless advocate, Pamela Atkinson.

The sale follows a new appraisal of the property and a letter of intent to purchase it from the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

The state said it was interested in buying the property in August and authorized up to $4 million to purchase the roughly once acre site.

The property has also been mentioned as a site to host the state’s fine arts collection with over 1.8 million pieces and a value of over $1.25 million.

The Road Home shelter will be closed once three new homeless shelters in the Salt Lake Valley open.

The announcement will be made at a 2:30 p.m. news conference at the 300 South Rio Grande Street location, and this story will be updated as new details become available.