Police seek missing, endangered Murray woman last seen Sept. 18

MURRAY, Utah — Police in Murray are seeking a missing and endangered woman who was last seen on Sept. 18 leaving her home.

Patricia Mays has not made contact with her family since she left her home and has “mental health issues,” the Department of Public Safety said.

May usually wears a red scarf on her head.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call 801-840-4000.