Operation Clear Track teaches safety around rail crossings whether you’re walking, riding or driving

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah took part in what's being called the largest railroad safety operation ever in the U.S. Tuesday morning.

It’s called Operation Clear Track and it’s part of National Rail Safety Week.

The goal of the nationwide effort is to educate people about the need to be smart and patient when walking, riding or driving through railroad crossings.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Utah Highway Patrol and Utah Transit Authority Police, monitored railroad crossings, with a focus on the crossings at 300 North and 2100 South, which are two of the busier rail crossings in the city.

Growth in the area and the proximity to West High School makes the crossing at 300 North a priority.

"300 North is a crossing where we have a lot of pedestrian and bicycle traffic because of West High School," Vern Keeslar with Operation Life Saver said. "And every year we have a new set of students coming in to West High School so we want to educate them about being safe at the railroad crossing."

During Operation Clear Track, officers were mostly interested in warning people about the dangers, but did issue citations if necessary.

Officers did hand out cards of commendations to those who were paying attention and doing the right thing around the rail crossings.