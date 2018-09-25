× New fire breaks out on Mount Nebo near Bald Mountain Fire

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A new fire sparked Tuesday in Utah County, close to where the Pole Creek and Bald Mountain fires are burning.

The Pack Fire is burning east of Mona, Utah in Mt. Nebo Wilderness, Utah Fire Info said Tuesday.

Investigators said they suspect that the fire is lightning caused. It is currently burning two to five acres.

Crews working on the Bald Mountain fire are supporting fire suppression efforts.

So far two helicopters, one air attack plane and 20 people are working on containing the fire.