Colorado man presumed dead after jumping from a houseboat on Lake Powell

BULLFROG, Utah — A man is presumed dead after jumping from a houseboat in the Iceberg Canyon area of Lake Powell Saturday, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area officials said.

Officials stated they received a report of a man, later identified as 41-year-old Daniel Patrick McGuckin from Avon, Colorado, going overboard at around 1:55 p.m., a press release stated.

Witnesses of the accident reported that they had been unable to locate McGuckin for 25 minutes.

The National Park Service, Kane County Sheriff’s Office and Utah State Parks responded to assist in the incident.

When crews arrived, they were also unable to locate McGuckin. As a result, he is presumed to be deceased.

McGuckin’s friends told responders that he and nine others were on a houseboat traveling to Bullfrog from the Escalante arm of Lake Powell.

“Mr. McGuckin seemed to decide to jump off the port side of the houseboat,” the press release said. “He was not wearing a life jacket.”

Dive teams with the National Park Service and the Utah State Highway Patrol are working to locate McGuckin’s body.