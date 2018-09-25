How SLCC helps all students feel welcome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salt Lake Community College has launched a new program to help all students feel welcome. Dr. Roderic Land, Special Assistant to the President at SLCC, stopped by to tell us about Expect The Great - a free college and career awareness and readiness event for African, African-American and black students and communities in Utah.

The event happens Oct. 5 and 6 at Salt Lake Community College`s Taylorsville Redwood Campus (4600 S. Redwood Rd.). The theme of this year`s event is 'Build, Invest, Connect.'

Oct. 5 is a retreat for college students only that includes a community service project, followed by leadership sessions and a social event

Oct. 6 will be a community event where everyone is invited

Breakout sessions and panel discussions designed for students and their parents on Oct. 6 include information about financial aid, admissions and scholarships, preparing for college, networking, 'black mental health,' self-advocacy skills and transitioning from college to career.

Expect The Great began with the leadership of Utah System of Higher Education Board of Regents Vice Chair France A. Davis, who sought an outreach event aimed at increasing college access, participation, retention and graduation for the state`s African, African-American, and black students and communities. Mr. Davis was appointed to the Board of Regents in 2008 and he has served as pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Salt Lake City since 1974.

The first Expect The Great event took place in 2011, and it has occurred in either October or November of the given year, depending on the host institution.

The Friday evening retreat for Black Student Union/Black Student Association officers and participants from across the state of Utah was added in 2013.

Expect The Great is one effort to contribute to Utah Governor Gary Herbert`s goal under his Education Excellence Commission for at least 66 percent of Utah`s adults between the ages of 20 and 64 to hold a post-secondary degree or certificate by the year 2020.

For more information, visit www.expectthegreatutah.com.