Cecret Lake Trail in Alta closed as repairs are made to dam

ALTA, Utah — Salt Lake City public utilities officials announced Tuesday that the popular trail to Cecret Lake would be closed, while the lake’s dam undergoes repairs.

The Cecret Lake dam, which officials say is aging, will be repaired for 30 days by the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities.

The dam is maintained by Salt Lake City as part of its water supply and watershed management.

Heavy equipment will be brought up to the lake, and as a result, the trail will be closed to ensure the safety of hikers.

Public utility officials said the dam, which was built in the 1920’s, was showing its age.

“The dam has deteriorated to the point where we must make these repairs before winter. The dam repair will protect public health and safety, and ensure water can continue to be stored in the reservoir in the future,” said Laura Briefer, Director of Salt Lake City Public Utilities.

Repairs of the dam will not change the lake itself or water levels, officials said.

“Following repairs, crews will fully restore and revegetate the area surrounding the dam,” a press release stated.