Bladder leakage is no longer a taboo topic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Urinary leakage may be taboo or embarrassing, but it doesn’t have to be! Reena from Enlighten Laser told us why it’s important for women to feel comfortable sharing their stories and symptoms with SUI (Stress Urinary Incontinence) or, the unintentional leakage of urine. You can correct it once and for all, with one treatment.

The Viveve Treatment is a non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation treatment that is performed at Enlighten Laser, and it’s changing women’s lives! One of the many benefits of the treatment is correcting stress urinary incontinence. Enlighten Laser hopes that women will feel comfortable sharing their symptoms and their stories, and in doing so can help to ‘normalize’ a topic that affects more women than you’d think.

Reena said ,“Understandably, urinary leakage can be extremely embarrassing for women, which can make them keep it to themselves. From what I’ve heard from women in consultations; they tend to hold off discussing the issue of leaking urine when they cough, laugh, sneeze, and jump until it’s a much bigger problem for them. If women felt comfortable enough to talk to other women about symptoms or what has happened with their postpartum body, they would find that most of their friends are experiencing the exact same things!”

In consultations, many women have already seen their doctors and have been advised to receive aggressive and expensive surgeries. There are also women that don’t mention symptoms to their physicians because they are unaware of treatment options. Studies state that it takes a woman seven years, on average, to mention their vaginal health issues to their physicians. Unfortunately, the majority of physicians will suggest various surgical options, even if symptoms are minor. Physicians may be unaware that there are less invasive options available. However, slowly and progressively, Enlighten Laser is starting to receive referrals from OB/GYN’s for patients to discuss the Viveve treatment. Some physicians are having more of a conversation with women about non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation, and specifically the Viveve Treatment! After one Viveve treatment, women see and feel the results that resolve their urinary leakage, without experiencing the pain and downtime that go along with surgery!

At Enlighten Laser, a consultation is required to determine medical history, vaginal health, sexual function, and the severity of the symptoms. Once the main areas of concern are determined, a customized treatment plan is discussed with the patient. The patient will know exactly what to expect when they come in, having been thoroughly educated on the Viveve treatment. Dr. Molly Mears, OB/GYN, will perform the treatment, which typically takes 30 minutes to one hour in-office. A small treatment tip, about the size of a thumb, is inserted into the vaginal canal. Viveve uses radiofrequency energy that is pulsed into the vaginal tissue while cryogen simultaneously cools. The treatment stimulates cellular collagen formation to rebuild within the vaginal canal. The patient experiences no pain, and can drive themselves home and even go to the gym after! That’s an added bonus, that there is no down time, and the results are fast!

A patient’s HSA or FSA will pay for the treatment! We also offer payment options with Care Credit, which has on the spot approval! We are running a promotion right now for 20% off the Viveve treatment! Consultations are free, so all you have to do is call Enlighten Laser to get scheduled to discuss your options. You can also find more information on social media @enlightenutah or our website www.enlightenlaser.com

Enlighten Laser Cosmetics 801-294-9999