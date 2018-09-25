All ground stops halted as Delta fixes ‘technology issue’

UPDATE: Delta announced Tuesday night that the technology issue was fixed, and all ground stops have been listed.

(KSTU) — All Delta flights were grounded Tuesday evening as the company worked to address a “technology issue” that was impacting its systems.

In a press release made at 8:28 p.m., Delta said its IT teams are working diligently to solve the issue.

“There has been no disruption or safety issue with any Delta flight currently in the air,” a press statement said.  “We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience.”