× All ground stops halted as Delta fixes ‘technology issue’

UPDATE: Delta announced Tuesday night that the technology issue was fixed, and all ground stops have been listed.

.@Delta teams have restored all IT systems after a technology issue briefly affected some of our systems this evening. All groundstops have been lifted. — Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) September 26, 2018

The previous story continues below:

(KSTU) — All Delta flights were grounded Tuesday evening as the company worked to address a “technology issue” that was impacting its systems.

In a press release made at 8:28 p.m., Delta said its IT teams are working diligently to solve the issue.

“There has been no disruption or safety issue with any Delta flight currently in the air,” a press statement said. “We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience.”