All ground stops halted as Delta fixes ‘technology issue’
UPDATE: Delta announced Tuesday night that the technology issue was fixed, and all ground stops have been listed.
The previous story continues below:
(KSTU) — All Delta flights were grounded Tuesday evening as the company worked to address a “technology issue” that was impacting its systems.
In a press release made at 8:28 p.m., Delta said its IT teams are working diligently to solve the issue.
“There has been no disruption or safety issue with any Delta flight currently in the air,” a press statement said. “We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience.”