3 Tai Chi exercises to help you find balance

Worldwide, Tai Chi is more popular than yoga for those seeking spiritual, mental and physical benefits. So we asked Sifu (teacher) Toni Lock from Red Lotus School of Movement to come show us several "moving meditations" that use movement and breath to instill peace.

"It is the constant play between yin and yang and it'ss balance," Lock says. "As we can see we are a culture out of balance, I believe Tai Chi and what it has to offer is an excellent road back to ourselves."

Plus, all exercises can be done sitting or standing!

