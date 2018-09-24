Utah teacher battling breast cancer gets surprise from Fox 13 Dream Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Fox 13 Dream team is on a mission to change lives.

We’ve partnered with Mountain America Credit Union, Woodside Homes and Smith’s Food and Drug to help honor some deserving Utahns.

This month, the Dream Team surprised Alayne Sare.

Alayne’s days are spent at the Horizon School in Saratoga Springs, where she teaches children and young adults with special needs.

At home, Alayne cares for her 53-year-old husband who has Alzheimer’s. Her 88-year-old mother also suffers from dementia. On top of all that, Alayne is battling stage four breast cancer.

Alayne’s quiet determination, and dedication to serving others, gets her through each day.

Watch the video to see how the Dream Team surprised Alayne in her own classroom with gifts including home health care from Visiting Angels of Utah County.

If you know someone who could use a visit from the Dream Team, fill out the nomination form here. Tell us the story of the person you are nominating, as it might be told on TV, and suggest a gift that could make a difference in their life.

