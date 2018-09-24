UTA bus collides with car in West Valley City, car pushed into house

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah Transit Authority bus was involved in a crash in West Valley City Monday morning.

The bus collided with a passenger car in the area of 4100 West and 3100 South around nine a.m. according to Lt. Amy Maurer with the the West Valley Police Department.

The impact forced the sedan into a house.

Lt. Mauer says a female was driving the car with a 14-year-old girl inside and was pulling out of a neighborhood when the crash happened.

The girl was not hurt, but the driver was transported to a hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Six people were on the bus, but none was injured.

No one was in the home when the car crashed into it.

Fox 13 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as new details become available.