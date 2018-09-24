Two in custody after crashing stolen SUV into parked car after brief chase in West Valley City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- Two people are in custody after police say they crashed a stolen SUV into a parked car while fleeing from officers early Monday morning.

Police say things began around midnight with a call about a suspicious vehicle at the Aspen Village Apartments, 3500 South 3050 West in West Valley City.

The white Land Rover also matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen, and when police arrived the occupants sped away.

The vehicle hit some spike strips and a short pursuit ensued.

"Which prompted a short pursuit of that vehicle through the neighborhood for about two blocks, at which point the driver was having trouble maintaining control of the vehicle because it had flat tires, and they struck a parked car," said Lt. Todd Gray of the West Valley City Police Department.

One man in the vehicle was captured immediately. Police used a K-9 to locate a second man, who was hiding in a dumpster, as well as a woman who had hidden in some bushes. The woman suffered a bite wound from the K-9 during the course of her arrest, police say.

One of the three individuals was released while the other two remain in police custody. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.