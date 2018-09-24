× TRAX train collides with vehicle in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Dispatch confirmed that a car collided with a TRAX train near 8100 S. and Redwood Road Monday afternoon.

Details regarding how the accident occurred were not known at the time of this report.

It was unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

UTA said in a tweet that a bus bridge had been activated, and delays should be expected on TRAX lines.

TRAX Alert 2:58 pm: Bus bridge activated btwn 2700 West and WJ City Center on the Red Line due to an TRAX vs auto incident. Expect delays. — UTA (@RideUTA) September 24, 2018

This is a breaking news story. Fox 13 has a crew on the way to the scene and additional details will be posted as they become available.