Tools everyone needs to make DIY repairs doable

Can you repair a hole in the wall? Replace a sticky doorknob? Hang a level shelf? Handyman Sean Foote stopped by to show us the tools everyone should have "handy" to make simple repairs at home without calling a contractor.

Have each kind of screwdriver handy, as well as pliers, wire cutters and a level.

A nail- and screw-variety pack is helpful, as well.

A small pot of spackle and a putty knife will aid in wall repair, especially if you are about to paint.

But if the job is just too intimidating, you can give Sean a call at 801-592-1849.