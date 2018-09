A young singer is winning hearts online for her spirited rendition of the national anthem at the match between the LA Galaxy and the Seattle Sounders Sunday.

Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, 7, won the team’s Galaxy Social National Anthem Contest and performed “The Star Spangled Banner” for the crowd ahead of Sunday’s contest.

Despite her small stature, Malea showed off her powerful range. Check out the video above for her performance.