‘The Resident’ star, Matt Czuchry, talks season 2 of the show

He's got plenty of fans singing his praises from supporting roles such as Logan on "Gilmore Girls," and Cary on "The Good Wife."
But now, Matt Dzuchry's the star of a show all his own. "The Resident" is a medical drama in which Czuchry plays Conrad, a confident third-year resident navigating the trials doctors and nurses face on a daily basis. The season two premiere of "The Resident" airs Monday, Sept. 24 right here on Fox 13.
We got a chance to ask Czuchry about the new season, and his thoughts on why this show is important in this day and age of high medical debt and healthcare debates.